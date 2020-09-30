Cabinet Recommends To Move 3 Working Days In 2021 For Rational Use Of Working Hours And Celebrations

The Cabinet of Ministers recommends to postpone three working days in 2021 for the rational use of working hours and celebrating Christmas, Independence Day and Defender of Ukraine Day.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The working day of Friday, January 8, is recommended to be moved to Saturday, January 16 (January 7 - Christmas); working day of Monday, August 23 – to Saturday, August 28 (August 24 - Independence Day); working day of Friday, October 15 – to Saturday, October 23 (October 14 - Defender of Ukraine Day).

Such recommendations apply to enterprises, institutions and organizations, for whose employees a 5-day working week with 2 days off (Saturday and Sunday) is established, with the exception of the Pension Fund bodies, the Ukrposhta joint stock company, the State Treasury Service and banking institutions.

