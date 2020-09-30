Zelenskyy Dismisses First Deputy Head Of Ukrainian Delegation To TCG Fokin

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the first deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on resolving the situation in Donbas (Ukraine - Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe - Russia) Vitold Fokin.

This is stated in the decree No. 414 of September 30, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To withdraw V. Fokin from the Ukrainian delegation for participation in the Trilateral Contact Group, relieving him of his duties as the first deputy head of the delegation," the statement reads.

The decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

In the statement of the presidential press service, published on the official website of the head of state, it is emphasized that it is important for Zelenskyy that everyone who is entrusted with performing functions on behalf of the state should always be guided in their activities and statements by the national interests of Ukraine.

"The President stated that Vitold Fokin retreated primarily from a fair assessment of the temporary occupation of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, certain districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of our state by Russia. Representing the state at any level is not a chance for personal views and ambitions, it is an unconditional obligation to implement in life the position of the state and the interests of the Ukrainian people," the statement reads.

Earlier, Fokin said that he does not yet see any confirmation that a war between Russia and Ukraine is being carried in Donbas.

In his opinion, mercenaries from almost 30 different countries of the world are fighting in Donbas, but with the active support of Russian troops.

After Zelenskyy's dismissal of Fokin, the Office of the President assured that the work of the Ukrainian delegation in the TCG will continue on the basis of a clear understanding of Russia's complete control of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

"The main goal of our delegation, as well as of the entire state, is the return exclusively on Ukrainian terms of all temporarily occupied territories, our people, as well as the establishment of a lasting peace. We emphasize that we cannot simply call the conditions of the temporary occupation of a part of our territory a peace, closing our eyes to the existence of occupational structures and a complete lack of security in this territory," the statement reads.

The Office of the President called on the members of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG to work around the clock to achieve peace.

According to the statement, for this it is necessary to ensure the withdrawal from Ukraine of all illegal armed formations and their military equipment, to carry out a complete de-occupation and regain control over part of the state border with Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late August, the Presidential Office said that Fokin's comments on the general amnesty and special status for Donbas did not reflect Ukraine's official position in the TCG.

Zelenskyy appointed Fokin as the first deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG on August 18.

Fokin is the first prime minister of independent Ukraine.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources