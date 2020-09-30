subscribe to newsletter
27.95 28.35
32.5 33.12
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Zelenskyy Dismisses First Deputy Head Of Ukrainian Delegation To TCG Fokin
30 September 2020, Wednesday, 18:00 13
Politics 2020-09-30T23:45:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Dismisses First Deputy Head Of Ukrainian Delegation To TCG Fokin

Zelenskyy Dismisses First Deputy Head Of Ukrainian Delegation To TCG Fokin

Даша Зубкова
Donbas, TCG, President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Vitold Fokin, Fokin

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the first deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on resolving the situation in Donbas (Ukraine - Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe - Russia) Vitold Fokin.

This is stated in the decree No. 414 of September 30, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To withdraw V. Fokin from the Ukrainian delegation for participation in the Trilateral Contact Group, relieving him of his duties as the first deputy head of the delegation," the statement reads.

The decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

In the statement of the presidential press service, published on the official website of the head of state, it is emphasized that it is important for Zelenskyy that everyone who is entrusted with performing functions on behalf of the state should always be guided in their activities and statements by the national interests of Ukraine.

"The President stated that Vitold Fokin retreated primarily from a fair assessment of the temporary occupation of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, certain districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of our state by Russia. Representing the state at any level is not a chance for personal views and ambitions, it is an unconditional obligation to implement in life the position of the state and the interests of the Ukrainian people," the statement reads.

Earlier, Fokin said that he does not yet see any confirmation that a war between Russia and Ukraine is being carried in Donbas.

In his opinion, mercenaries from almost 30 different countries of the world are fighting in Donbas, but with the active support of Russian troops.

After Zelenskyy's dismissal of Fokin, the Office of the President assured that the work of the Ukrainian delegation in the TCG will continue on the basis of a clear understanding of Russia's complete control of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

"The main goal of our delegation, as well as of the entire state, is the return exclusively on Ukrainian terms of all temporarily occupied territories, our people, as well as the establishment of a lasting peace. We emphasize that we cannot simply call the conditions of the temporary occupation of a part of our territory a peace, closing our eyes to the existence of occupational structures and a complete lack of security in this territory," the statement reads.

The Office of the President called on the members of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG to work around the clock to achieve peace.

According to the statement, for this it is necessary to ensure the withdrawal from Ukraine of all illegal armed formations and their military equipment, to carry out a complete de-occupation and regain control over part of the state border with Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late August, the Presidential Office said that Fokin's comments on the general amnesty and special status for Donbas did not reflect Ukraine's official position in the TCG.

Zelenskyy appointed Fokin as the first deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG on August 18.

Fokin is the first prime minister of independent Ukraine.

Больше новостей о: Donbas TCG President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Vitold Fokin Fokin

Zelenskyy Appoints Ex-Prime Minister Fokin As Krav...
Ex-Prime Minister Fokin Will Work In TCG – Zelensk...
Zelenskyy, EU High Representative Borrell, Europea...
Date Of Meeting Of Advisers To Leaders Of Normandy...
Zelenskyy Dismisses First Deputy Head Of Ukrainian Delegation To TCG Fokin
Cabinet Recommends To Move 3 Working Days In 2021 For Rational Use Of Working Hours And Celebrations
News
International Reserves Down 2.6% To USD 26.6 Billion In September - NBU Council Head Danylyshyn 18:11
Police Refuse To Question Ex-US Vice President Biden In Shokin Interference Case 18:09
Shokin To Appeal Against Closure Of Case Involving Possible Interference In His Work By Ex-U.S. Vice President Biden 18:07
Cabinet Recommends To Move 3 Working Days In 2021 For Rational Use Of Working Hours And Celebrations 18:03
Zelenskyy Dismisses First Deputy Head Of Ukrainian Delegation To TCG Fokin 18:00
more news
Cabinet Bans Foreigners From Entering Ukraine Without Insurance With Exception Of Permanently Residing In Ukraine, Refugees And Diplomats 17:04
Court Declares Kyivenergo Bankrupt 19:09
Energy Ministry Denies Information About Increase Of Cost Of Electricity For Population From October 14:01
Health Ministry Negotiating Purchase Of Vaccine Against Coronavirus After Completion Of Trials With 8 Manufacturing Companies 17:14
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 35.8% To 3,627 On September 28, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 86.5% To 69 13:46
more news
Zelenskyy, EU High Representative Borrell, European Council President Michel Will Jointly Visit Donbas Soon – Foreign Ministry 19:37
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 11% To 4,027 On September 29, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 7.3% To 64 13:19
Ex-Prosecutor Lutsenko Fighting Against Cancer, Operated In Germany 13:13
Economy Ministry Forecasts Acceleration Of Inflation In Early 2021 13:21
Number Of PCR-Tests Up 14.1% To 27,572, Number Of ELISA Up 7.5% To 23,657 On September 29 – Health Ministry 13:31
more news
International Reserves Down 2.6% To USD 26.6 Billion In September - NBU Council Head Danylyshyn
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok