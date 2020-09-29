subscribe to newsletter
  • UIA To Open New Flight From Kyiv To Egyptian Resort From October 3
29 September 2020, Tuesday
Ukrainian news
UIA To Open New Flight From Kyiv To Egyptian Resort From October 3

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) intends to open a new flight from Kyiv to Marsa Alam (Egypt) from October 3.

UIA has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Ukraine International Airlines are pleased to announce the opportunity to visit the European resort of Egypt - Marsa Alam. This is a new resort destination for Ukrainians, which is famous for its kitesurfing, coral reefs and rich marine fauna," the statement reads.

It is noted that flights will begin operating every Saturday from October 3 to January 16, 2021.

Departure from Kyiv is scheduled at 10:00 a.m., arrival at Marsa Alam airport at 01:10 p.m., back at 02:10 p.m., arrival in Kyiv at 07:30 p.m.

The airline will operate this flight in cooperation with the Feeriya Mandriv travel operator.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, UIA temporarily canceled flights to Yerevan due to the aggravation of the conflict with Azerbaijan.

Health Ministry Negotiating Purchase Of Vaccine Against Coronavirus After Completion Of Trials With 8 Manufacturing Companies
