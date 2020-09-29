subscribe to newsletter
29 September 2020, Tuesday, 17:14
Health Ministry Negotiating Purchase Of Vaccine Against Coronavirus After Completion Of Trials With 8 Manufacturing Companies

The Ministry of Health is negotiating purchase a coronavirus vaccine after completing trials with eight manufacturing companies.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that, according to the World Health Organization, eight companies are in the final stages of clinical trials.

"We are negotiating with all of them to conclude a contract," Stepanov commented.

Among the manufacturing companies, he named Moderna, Sinovac, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

According to the minister, Ukraine will be able to receive about 8 million doses of coronavirus vaccines for free, which is 20% of the total population.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers proposes the Verkhovna Rada provide for the allocation of UAH 2.6 billion for the purchase of vaccines against COVID-19 in the draft state budget for 2021.

