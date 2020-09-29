subscribe to newsletter
29 September 2020, Tuesday
Constitutional Court Postpones Consideration Of Constitutionality Of Law On Land Market

The Constitutional Court postponed consideration of the constitutionality of the law on the launch of the land market.

This decision was made by the Constitutional Court at a meeting of the Grand Chamber on Tuesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The consideration of the case was postponed due to the petition of the representative of the President about the impossibility of taking part in the meeting on Tuesday.

All other parties to the process were present at the meeting.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 53 Members of Parliament asked the Constitutional Court to assess the constitutionality of the law on the launch of the land market.

On March 31, the Verkhovna Rada lifted the moratorium on the sale of agricultural land from July 2021.

