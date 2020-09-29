subscribe to newsletter
29 September 2020, Tuesday, 13:58
Economy 2020-09-29T15:00:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Naftogaz Of Ukraine Gas Supply Company Retains Gas Price For Population At UAH 4.7 Per Cubic Meter For October

Даша Зубкова
gas, Naftogaz, Naftogaz of Ukraine, gas price, gas price for population

Naftogaz of Ukraine Gas Supply Company LLC retained the price of natural gas for the population at UAH 4.7 per cubic meter (including VAT, excluding distribution and delivery costs) compared to September.

Naftogaz has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Also, the Naftogaz of Ukraine gas supply company kept the price at the Annual tariff at UAH 5.24 per cubic meter of gas (including VAT, excluding the cost of distribution and delivery).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Naftogaz of Ukraine Gas Supply Company LLC increased the price of natural gas for the population by 45% or UAH 1.46 per cubic meter to UAH 4.7 per cubic meter (including VAT) compared to August.

On August 1, in Ukraine, the provision on the imposition of public service obligation (PSO) on the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company for the sale of gas to the population was terminated and a market for domestic consumers was launched.

The Cabinet of Ministers has designated Naftogaz of Ukraine Gas Supply Company LLC as the supplier of last resort on the Ukrainian gas market for a period of three years.

Also, the Cabinet of Ministers limited the sale price of gas by the "supplier of last resort" to the arithmetic mean of the price at the German gas hub NCG.

The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (Energy Commission) has simplified the procedure for changing the gas supplier for the population from July 1.

The Ministry of Energy considers it necessary to provide gas suppliers with an opportunity to buy domestic gas from the UkrGasVydobuvannya state gas production company and the Chornomornaftogaz state joint stock company.

gas Naftogaz Naftogaz of Ukraine gas price gas price for population

Naftogaz Of Ukraine Gas Supply Company Retains Gas Price For Population At UAH 4.7 Per Cubic Meter For October
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 416 To 22,559 On September 28, Number Of Deaths Up 4 To 373 – Klitschko
