29 September 2020, Tuesday, 13:52 11
Politics 2020-09-29T14:45:01+03:00
Honcharuk Leaves For United States

Даша Зубкова
USA, Oleksii Honcharuk, Honcharuk, former prime minister

Former prime minister of Ukraine, Oleksii Honcharuk, has left for the United States.

He has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“In the coming months, I will be staying in North America… Mainly in Washington… a lot of important events will take place there and it will have direct influence on Ukraine,” he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the For The Future parliamentary group, Ihor Palytsia, considers former prime minister of Ukraine, Mykola Azarov (2010-2014), to be a more professional prime minister than Shmyhal or Honcharuk.

