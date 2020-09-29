Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 35.8% To 3,627 On September 28, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 86.5% To 69

On September 28, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 3,627 over September 27 to 204,932, and the number of deaths rose by 69 over September 27 to 4,065; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 35.8%, and the number of new lethal cases increased by 86.5%.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 29, there were 204,932 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 4,065 lethal cases; besides, 90,250 people had recovered.

During the day, 3,627 new cases of the disease were recorded, 1,797 people recovered, 69 people died.

Therefore, on September 28, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (3,627 vs 1,797).

As at the morning of September 29, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 110,617, up 1.6% over September 28.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (22,559), Lviv region (20,085), and Kharkiv region (18,129).

Besides, Chernivtsi region has registered a total of 14,280 coronavirus infection cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 13,577; Odesa region – 13,350 cases, Ternopil region – 13,303, Rivne region – 12,302, Zakarpattia region – 9,735, Kyiv region – 8,996, Volyn region – 7,911, Vinnytsia region – 6,062, Khmelnytskyi region – 5,896, Zhytomyr region – 5,826, and Dnipropetrovsk region – 5,551 cases.

A total of 4,099 cases have been recorded in Chernihiv region, 4,008 cases – in Sumy region, 3,895 cases - in Zaporizhia region, 3,881 cases - in Cherkasy region, 3,132 cases – in Donetsk region, 3,074 cases – in Mykolayiv region, 2,107 cases – in Poltava region, 1,090 cases – in Kirovohrad region, 1,084 cases – in Kherson region, and 1,000 cases – in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 27, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 2,671 over September 26 to 201,305, and the number of deaths rose by 37 over September 26 to 3,996; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 14.7%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 33.9%.

On September 26, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 3,130 over September 25 to 198,634, and the number of deaths rose by 56 over September 25 to 3,959; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 3.1%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 26.3%.

