Zelenskyy, EU High Representative Borrell, European Council President Michel Will Jointly Visit Donbas Soon – Foreign Ministry

The European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/European Commission Vice President Josep Borrell and the European Council’s President Charles Michel will soon visit the Donbas together with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy despite the fact that a joint visit to Ukraine by Borrell and Michel could not take place on September 26.

The press service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"The joint visit to Ukraine by the European Council’s President Charles Michel and the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/European Commission Vice President Josep Borrell that was scheduled for September 26, 2020, which included a visit to the eastern regions of the country, has been postponed. Ukraine and the EU have already begun agreeing a new date for such a visit, which remains relevant and important to both parties. We hope that this event will be able to take place soon, taking into account the working schedules of the heads of the EU institutions and the president of Ukraine," the press service said in response to an information request from Ukrainian News Agency.

According to the press service, the visit was postponed because Michel was forced to self-isolate after coming into contact with a person infected with the Covid-19 coronavirus.

After he tested negative for the coronavirus, the European Council decided to hold a meeting on October 1-2 because the meeting that was scheduled for September 24-25 did not take place.

A Ukraine-EU summit was scheduled to take place in Brussels (Belgium) on October 1.

On the day that Michel was supposed to visit the Donbas, he held a telephone conversation with Zelenskyy and they agreed to postpone the summit until October 6.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine is not ruling out the possibility of a Common Aviation Area agreement between it and the European Union being signed at the Ukraine-EU summit in Brussels on October 6.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources