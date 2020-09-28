Kherson Governor Husev Buys Apartment On Credit

The head of the Kherson regional administration, Yurii Husev, bought an apartment on credit.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

“Now my wife and I have purchased an apartment on credit. A preliminary agreement was signed back in 2018, when I worked in the banking sector and could afford it,” Husev said.

He noted that over the past year he could not make payments and his wife took out a loan.

"This is the largest acquisition of our family," the governor added.

The head of the region also said that he drives a 2007 Toyota Camry.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Husev said that the 28-kilogram watermelon, which he gave to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during his visit to the region, was eaten by the entire Cabinet of Ministers at a government meeting.

