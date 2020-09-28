First Head Of Kyiv City State Administration Salii Died

The first head of the Kyiv City State Administration Ivan Salii (1992-1993) died. The President of the Confederation of Builders, former first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration (2015-2016) Lev Partskhaladze announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports. "Our friend, professional, like-minded person, Ivan Salii, is gone," he wrote. He did not name the cause of death. Salii was 76 years old. He was a Member of Parliament of the I and III convocations, the first head of the Kyiv City State Administration, the Deputy Minister of Regional Development and Construction. As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2008 the All-Ukrainian Union of Manufacturers of Building Materials and Products Association elected Salii as president.