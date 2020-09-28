subscribe to newsletter
27.95 28.35
32.5 33.12
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • First Head Of Kyiv City State Administration Salii Died
28 September 2020, Monday, 19:30 4
Politics 2020-09-28T19:32:01+03:00
Ukrainian news
First Head Of Kyiv City State Administration Salii Died

First Head Of Kyiv City State Administration Salii Died

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, Kyiv city state administration, Ivan Salii, Salii

The first head of the Kyiv City State Administration Ivan Salii (1992-1993) died.

The President of the Confederation of Builders, former first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration (2015-2016) Lev Partskhaladze announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Our friend, professional, like-minded person, Ivan Salii, is gone," he wrote.

He did not name the cause of death.

Salii was 76 years old.

He was a Member of Parliament of the I and III convocations, the first head of the Kyiv City State Administration, the Deputy Minister of Regional Development and Construction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2008 the All-Ukrainian Union of Manufacturers of Building Materials and Products Association elected Salii as president.

Больше новостей о: Kyiv Kyiv city state administration Ivan Salii Salii

Zelenskyy, EU High Representative Borrell, European Council President Michel Will Jointly Visit Donbas Soon – Foreign Ministry
Court Declares Kyivenergo Bankrupt
News
Zelenskyy, EU High Representative Borrell, European Council President Michel Will Jointly Visit Donbas Soon – Foreign Ministry 19:37
Kherson Governor Husev Buys Apartment On Credit 19:36
Assistance To Families Of Those Killed In An-26 Plane Crash Will Be Paid Until October 19 – Presidential Office 19:33
First Head Of Kyiv City State Administration Salii Died 19:30
Court Declares Kyivenergo Bankrupt 19:09
more news
Ban On Entry Of Foreigners Into Ukraine No Longer In Effect - State Border Service 15:29
Amendments To Restrictions On Operation Of Transport During Quarantine Period Not Planned - Stepanov 15:31
UIA Temporarily Cancels Flights To Yerevan Due To Aggravation Of Conflict With Azerbaijan 15:34
Total State Debt Up 0.1% To USD 85.1 Billion In August 15:41
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Down 14.7% To 2,671 On September 27, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 33.9% To 37 15:39
more news
Ban On Entry Of Foreigners Into Ukraine No Longer In Effect - State Border Service 15:29
Amendments To Restrictions On Operation Of Transport During Quarantine Period Not Planned - Stepanov 15:31
UIA Temporarily Cancels Flights To Yerevan Due To Aggravation Of Conflict With Azerbaijan 15:34
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Down 14.7% To 2,671 On September 27, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 33.9% To 37 15:39
Total State Debt Up 0.1% To USD 85.1 Billion In August 15:41
more news
Assistance To Families Of Those Killed In An-26 Plane Crash Will Be Paid Until October 19 – Presidential Office
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok