Court Declares Kyivenergo Bankrupt

The Economic Court of Donetsk Region has declared the Kyivenergo energy supplying company (K.Energo) bankrupt.

This is evidenced by the data in the unified register of court decisions, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To declare the K.Energo joint stock company debtor as bankrupt,” the statement reads.

It is noted that a court decision opened the procedure for liquidating the company for a period of 12 months.

It is also specified that the initiator of the Kyivenergo bankruptcy procedure is the private joint-stock company Scientific and Production Company Mining Machines.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, the Economic Court of Donetsk region began bankruptcy proceedings for the Kyivenergo energy supply company.

The court also recognized the claims of creditors against the Kyivenergo energy supply company for a total of UAH 2.296 billion.

It is noted that the court recognized the claims of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company in the amount of UAH 162.4 million, Tekhrempostavka LLC in the amount of UAH 1.099 billion, the Kyivvodokanal utility in the amount of UAH 73.02 million, the Ukrtransgaz operator of gas storage facilities in the amount of UAH 674.82 million and the gas distribution company Kyivgas in the amount of UAH 286.67 million.

Kyivenergo generates electricity at two combined heat and power plants - CHP-5 and CHP-6 (total installed capacity - 1,200 MW).

Thermal energy of Kyivenergo is produced at CHPP-5, CHPP-6, as well as at heat supply stations and boiler houses, the total installed capacity of heat sources is 8.7 thousand Gcal-hour.

SCM owns 93% of Kyivenergo shares.

100% of SCM shares are owned by businessman Rinat Akhmetov.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources