28 September 2020, Monday, 15:41
Total State Debt Up 0.1% To USD 85.1 Billion In August

Даша Зубкова
debt, state debt, overall state debt

The overall state (direct and state-secured) debt of Ukraine in August rose by 0.06% or USD 0.05 billion month over month to USD 85.10 billion.

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The state and state-secured debt as at late August made UAH 2,338.18 billion or USD 85.1 billion over the July’s UAH 2,355.08 billion or USD 85.05 billion.

The total size of the direct state debt as at August 31 made UAH 2,060.74 billion or USD 75 billion over UAH 2,072.53 billion or USD 74.84 billion a month earlier.

At the same time, the direct external debt rose from USD 43.12 billion to USD 43.53 billion.

The direct domestic debt decreased from UAH 878.60 billion to UAH 864.8 billion (decreased from USD 31.73 billion to USD 31.48 billion).

The state-secured debt as at August 31 made UAH 277.44 billion or USD 10.10 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019, state and state-guaranteed debt increased by USD 6.05 billion, and in hryvnia equivalent decreased by UAH 170 billion.

At the same time, in 2019, the amount of direct government debt increased by USD 7.2 billion, and in hryvnia equivalent decreased by UAH 98.9 billion.

