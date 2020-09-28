Amendments To Restrictions On Operation Of Transport During Quarantine Period Not Planned - Stepanov

The Cabinet of Ministers does not intend to make amendments to the mode of operation of public transport during the quarantine period in terms of the number of passengers who can be in the cabin.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He recalled that during the quarantine period, the number of passengers that can be transported in public transport is limited by the number of seats.

"These rules are common throughout the country. They have not changed, are not changed and are not planned to change," the minister said.

Stepanov called the decisions of carriers and local authorities to take more passengers irresponsible and accused them of indifference to the health of Ukrainians.

According to him, during the epidemic, transport is one of the places of increased risk of infection due to the presence of a large number of people in a confined space.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ternopil, which has fallen into the "red zone" of epidemic danger from September 28, will introduce a special mode of urban transport and a mixed format of education in schools.

