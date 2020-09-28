Ban On Entry Of Foreigners Into Ukraine No Longer In Effect - State Border Service

The ban on the entry of foreigners into Ukraine is no longer valid.

The speaker of the State Border Guard Service Andrii Demchenko announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"Actually, this rule (on the ban on the entry of foreigners) was spelled out in government decree No. 641 and was in effect until 00:00 a.m. on September 28," he said.

So, to enter Ukraine, foreigners still need to have passport documents, there should be no restrictions on entering the country, they must also confirm the purpose of their trip.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from 00:00 a.m. on August 28 to 00:00 a.m. on September 28, Ukraine imposed a ban on the entry of foreigners and stateless persons, while establishing an exception for a number of foreign citizens.

