Ex-Head Of Presidential Office Department Kondzelia To File Complaint To ECHR

Svitlana Kondzelia, a former head of department at the Office of the President of Ukraine, who is suspected of attempting to fraudulently seize USD 150,000, intends to file a complaint to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

She said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"Not only to the European Court (we will appeal against the actions of the NACB), we will start doing this in Ukrainian courts. I want everyone to hear that Article 368 of the Criminal Code was needed for the NACB only for one thing - to give the "correct" message on their website, so that by the end of the working day, long before the end of the search in my office, information began to spread that an official of the Office of the President of Ukraine was red-handed," Kondzelia said.

She recalled that, at the request of her defense, the court obliged the NACB to interrogate the persons whose resumes were removed from her office, since the investigation had repeatedly denied this.

She also said that the court, at the request of the defense, overturned the decision of the SACPO prosecutor to dismiss the case against her under the corruption article due to the impossibility of proving her guilt, and now the prosecutor's office must dismiss this episode due to the absence of a criminal offense in her actions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office dismissed one of the episodes in the case against Kondzelia, who is suspected of attempted fraud.

