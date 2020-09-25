SkyUp To Launch Kyiv - Zanzibar - Kyiv Flights From October 24

SkyUp Airlines intends to launch Kyiv - Zanzibar (Tanzania) - Kyiv flights from October 24.

The airline has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On September 24, 2020, SkyUp Airlines opens ticket sales for a new direction Kyiv - Zanzibar - Kyiv. Tickets to the southern island are available in the round trip format, and the cost of a round trip starts from UAH 19,311 for a ticket without luggage," the statement reads.

It is noted that the first flight will leave for Zanzibar on October 24 and thereafter flights will be operated every Wednesday and Saturday.

Round trip tickets can be purchased at intervals of 10-11 nights.

At the same time, the aircraft will carry out a technical landing in Luxor (Egypt).

Travelers need a health insurance policy that covers the cost of treating Covid-19 in Tanzania.

In Zanzibar, there is a mask regime for public places, the requirement to maintain a distance is fulfilled.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, SkyUp intends to start selling tickets from Kyiv, Lviv and Kharkiv to 10 cities from October 25.

