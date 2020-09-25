Health Ministry Classifies 50 Countries In "Red Zone" Of COVID-19 Spread

The Ministry of Health, as of September 25, classified 50 countries as countries of the "red zone" for the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease.

The ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At that, there is no data on the spread of coronavirus infection regarding 15 states that fell into the "red zone".

In particular, the United States, Maldives and Bahamas, Iraq, Brazil, Montenegro, United Arab Emirates, as well as Spain, France, Czech Republic, Israel, which are closed for Ukrainian tourists, are classified as the countries of the "red zone".

The countries of the "green zone" include Albania, Armenia, United Kingdom, Serbia, North Macedonia, Ireland, Iran, Turkey, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Slovenia, Belarus, Seychelles, Comoros, Kenya, Mexico, open for Ukrainian tourists, as well as closed to Ukrainian tourists Russia, Italy, Canada, Georgia, Poland, China, Germany, Cyprus and Tunisia.

In Ukraine, the incidence rate for the last 14 days per 100,000 people is 109.5.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers allowed observers from foreign states and international organizations to enter Ukraine during the quarantine period for the local elections to be held on October 25.

