  • SACPO Dismisses Case Against Ex-Head Of Presidential Office Department Kondzelia On Suspicion Of Corruption Due To Lack Of Corpus Delicti
25 September 2020, Friday, 13:48 16
Politics 2020-09-25T22:00:07+03:00
Ukrainian news
SACPO Dismisses Case Against Ex-Head Of Presidential Office Department Kondzelia On Suspicion Of Corruption Due To Lack Of Corpus Delicti

Даша Зубкова
corruption, SACPO, Presidential Office, Svitlana Kondzelia, Kondzelia

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) dismissed criminal proceedings against Svitlana Kondzelia, a former head of department at the Office of the President of Ukraine, on suspicion of corruption due to the lack of corpus delicti.

Kondzelia and her lawyer Kostiantyn Hritsyshen announced this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"In June, the prosecutor makes a decision to dismiss criminal proceedings under Article 369 of the Criminal Code due to failure to establish sufficient evidence to establish a person's guilt in court and the possibility of obtaining them. This is a rehabilitating circumstance," the lawyer said.

At the same time, Kondzelia added that the corruption case was dismissed due to the lack of a criminal offense.

“Criminal proceedings on corruption article 369 were dismissed due to the absence of corpus delicti. This is the decision of the prosecutor. Describing the absence of corpus delicti in the decision, the prosecutor says that there was no intent, there were no signs of an objective side. With this resolution, the episode against me and others is dismissed due to the impossibility of proving guilt, and the criminal proceedings themselves are dismissed due to the lack of corpus delicti. That is, in one resolution there are actually two decisions," Kondzelia said.

The lawyer added that the defense did not agree with such a decision and appealed against the prosecutor's order to dismiss it, since Kondzelia did not commit any crime and therefore there is no corpus delicti in her actions, and not that the prosecution failed to prove the commission of this corruption offense against her.

"And the judge of the Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv, by his decision, canceled this decision of the prosecutor," the lawyer emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office dismissed one of the episodes in the case against Kondzelia, who is suspected of attempted fraud.

NBU Decides To Recall Banking License And Close Down Bank Arcada
