  • News
  • Events
  • Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 380 To 21,045 On September 24, Number Of Deaths Up 9 To 342 – Klitschko
25 September 2020, Friday, 13:45 6
Events 2020-09-25T14:30:02+03:00
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 380 To 21,045 On September 24, Number Of Deaths Up 9 To 342 – Klitschko

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Kyiv, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, death from coronavirus, adaptive quarantine., yellow zone

On September 24, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 380 over September 23 to 21,045, and the number of deaths rose by nine to 342.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On September 24, the number of coronavirus-infected people included 198 women aged 18-83, a total of 12 girls aged from 4 month to 16 years; 153 men aged 18-93; and 17 boys aged 2-17.

Besides, the overall number of newly-infected people included 10 medical workers.

On September 24, a total of 49 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized in Kyiv, and the rest are undergoing self-isolation.

On September 24, a total of 96 people recovered.

A total of 6,255 residents of the city of Kyiv have recovered since the start of the epidemic.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Darnytskyi district – 90, Dniprovskyi district – 56, and in Desnianskyi district – 54.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 23, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 330 over September 22 to 20,665, and the number of deaths rose by three to 333.

On September 24, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 3,565 over September 23 to 191,671, and the number of deaths rose by 70 over September 23 to 3,827; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 5.7% and the number of new lethal cases increased 34.6% times.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 25, there were 191,671 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 3,827 lethal cases; besides, 85,133 people had recovered.

During the day, 3,565 new cases of the disease were recorded, 1,675 people recovered, 70 people died.

Therefore, on September 24, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (3,565 vs 1,675).

As at the morning of September 25, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 102,711, up 1.8% over September 24.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (21,045), Lviv region (19,465), and Kharkiv region (16,490).

