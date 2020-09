The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has made a decision to recall the banking license and close down bank Arcada.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 25, the board of the NBU decided to declare bank Arcada an insolvent financial institution over a reduction in the norms of capital by 50% and more of the floor level.

