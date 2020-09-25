Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 5.7% To 3,565 On September 24, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 34.6% To 70

On September 24, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 3,565 over September 23 to 191,671, and the number of deaths rose by 70 over September 23 to 3,827; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 5.7% and the number of new lethal cases increased 34.6% times.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 25, there were 191,671 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 3,827 lethal cases; besides, 85,133 people had recovered.

During the day, 3,565 new cases of the disease were recorded, 1,675 people recovered, 70 people died.

Therefore, on September 24, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (3,565 vs 1,675).

As at the morning of September 25, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 102,711, up 1.8% over September 24.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (21,045), Lviv region (19,465), and Kharkiv region (16,490).

Besides, Chernivtsi region has registered a total of 13,736 coronavirus infection cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 13,080; Ternopil region – 12,579 cases, Odesa region – 12,470, Rivne region – 11,774, Zakarpattia region – 9,490, Kyiv region – 8,430, Volyn region – 7,362, Vinnytsia region – 5,653, Zhytomyr region – 5,403, Khmelnytskyi region – 5,361, and Dnipropetrovsk region – 4,917 cases.

A total of 3,770 cases have been recorded in Chernihiv region, 3,474 cases – in Sumy region, 3,459 cases – in Cherkasy region, 3,428 cases – in Zaporizhia region, 2,851 cases – in Donetsk region, 2,782 cases – in Mykolayiv region, 1,752 cases – in Poltava region, 1,052 cases – in Kirovohrad region, 954 cases – in Kherson region, and 894 cases – in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 23, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 3,372 over September 22 to 188,106, and the number of deaths rose by 52 over September 22 to 3,757; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 3.6% and the number of new lethal cases decreased 17.5% times.

On September 22, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 3,497 over September 21 to 181,734, and the number of deaths rose by 63 over September 21 to 3,705; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 21.3% and the number of new lethal cases rose 6.8% times.

