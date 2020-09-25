subscribe to newsletter
27.95 28.35
32.5 33.12
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 5.7% To 3,565 On September 24, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 34.6% To 70
25 September 2020, Friday, 13:34 6
Events 2020-09-25T14:45:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 5.7% To 3,565 On September 24, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 34.6% To 70

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 5.7% To 3,565 On September 24, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 34.6% To 70

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, death from coronavirus, adaptive quarantine.

On September 24, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 3,565 over September 23 to 191,671, and the number of deaths rose by 70 over September 23 to 3,827; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 5.7% and the number of new lethal cases increased 34.6% times.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 25, there were 191,671 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 3,827 lethal cases; besides, 85,133 people had recovered.

During the day, 3,565 new cases of the disease were recorded, 1,675 people recovered, 70 people died.

Therefore, on September 24, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (3,565 vs 1,675).

As at the morning of September 25, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 102,711, up 1.8% over September 24.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (21,045), Lviv region (19,465), and Kharkiv region (16,490).

Besides, Chernivtsi region has registered a total of 13,736 coronavirus infection cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 13,080; Ternopil region – 12,579 cases, Odesa region – 12,470, Rivne region – 11,774, Zakarpattia region – 9,490, Kyiv region – 8,430, Volyn region – 7,362, Vinnytsia region – 5,653, Zhytomyr region – 5,403, Khmelnytskyi region – 5,361, and Dnipropetrovsk region – 4,917 cases.

A total of 3,770 cases have been recorded in Chernihiv region, 3,474 cases – in Sumy region, 3,459 cases – in Cherkasy region, 3,428 cases – in Zaporizhia region, 2,851 cases – in Donetsk region, 2,782 cases – in Mykolayiv region, 1,752 cases – in Poltava region, 1,052 cases – in Kirovohrad region, 954 cases – in Kherson region, and 894 cases – in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 23, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 3,372 over September 22 to 188,106, and the number of deaths rose by 52 over September 22 to 3,757; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 3.6% and the number of new lethal cases decreased 17.5% times.

On September 22, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 3,497 over September 21 to 181,734, and the number of deaths rose by 63 over September 21 to 3,705; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 21.3% and the number of new lethal cases rose 6.8% times.

Больше новостей о: Ukraine Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 death from coronavirus adaptive quarantine.

Ukraine Asks Belarus To Postpone Forum Of Regions ...
SkyUp Estimates Losses From Coronavirus Pandemic A...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City...
2 Kids Die From Covid-19 In Ukraine Since Start Of...
MP Yurchenko Released From Remand Prison After Paying UAH 3 Million In Bail
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 5.7% To 3,565 On September 24, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 34.6% To 70
News
SACPO Closes Case Against Ex-Head Of Presidential Office Department Kondzelia On Suspicion Of Corruption Due To Lack Of Corpus Delicti 13:48
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 380 To 21,045 On September 24, Number Of Deaths Up 9 To 342 – Klitschko 13:45
NBU Decides To Recall Banking License And Close Down Bank Arcada 13:39
MP Yurchenko Released From Remand Prison After Paying UAH 3 Million In Bail 13:37
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 5.7% To 3,565 On September 24, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 34.6% To 70 13:34
more news
US Senate Relevant Committee Approves Candidacy Of Lieutenant General Dayton For Post Of US Ambassador To Ukraine 17:38
Coronavirus can mutate and adapt to vaccines, - research 09:10
SkyUp Estimates Losses From Coronavirus Pandemic At USD 30 Million And Declares Possibility Of Bankruptcy 16:55
Ukraine Will Hold Urgent Meeting To Determine Its Position On Lukashenko’s Legitimacy Following His Secret Inauguration – Kuleba 17:49
Kobolev Attributes Loss Of Naftogaz In H1 With Decline In Gas Prices In Europe 13:49
more news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Down 3.6% To 3,372 On September 23, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 17.5% times To 52 13:44
2 Kids Die From Covid-19 In Ukraine Since Start Of Epidemic – Stepanov 13:46
Kobolev Attributes Loss Of Naftogaz In H1 With Decline In Gas Prices In Europe 13:49
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 330 To 20,665 On September 23, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 333 – Klitschko 13:51
Opposition Platform Nominates Boxer Uzelkov As Candidate For Vinnytsia Mayor 13:53
more news
NBU Decides To Recall Banking License And Close Down Bank Arcada
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok