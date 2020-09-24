subscribe to newsletter
24 September 2020, Thursday, 17:02
Politics 2020-09-24T17:04:11+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy's August Salary UAH 28,000

Даша Зубкова
President, salary, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The salary of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for August made UAH 28,000.

The State Affairs Department of has said this in a response to a request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

"The salary to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in August 2020 was accrued in the amount of the official salary - UAH 28,000," the response says.

No other components of the salary (allowances, bonuses etc.) to the President of Ukraine were established.

From the amount accrued to Zelenskyy UAH 5,460 of taxes and fees was deducted, so the salary issued to him for August amounted to UAH 22,540.

Although at the time of quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic, salaries in government bodies were limited, but this did not affect the President, since his salary was legally fixed at the level of UAH 28,000, which is lower than this limit, which is UAH 27,200.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy declared UAH 15 million of income for 2019.

