Police Close Case Involving Possible Interference In Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin’s Work By Ex-U.S. Vice President Biden

Police Close Case Involving Possible Interference In Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin’s Work By Ex-U.S. Vice Presi

The police have closed the criminal proceedings involving possible interference in former prosecutor general Viktor Shokin’s work by former vice president of the United States Joe Biden.

A law enforcement source disclosed this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"The case has been closed," he said.

According to him, the case was closed after Shokin was questioned and after the former prosecutor general submitted a request to question Biden and other former high-ranking United States officials in connection with the case.

The source did not rule out the possibility that the case was closed in connection with this request.

Apart from the questioning of Shokin, no other investigative actions were taken in the case.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) recently sent the criminal proceedings involving possible Biden interference in Shokin’s work as Ukraine’s prosecutor general to the police.

Shokin asked the police to question Biden, Poroshenko, and other officials in connection with the case.

Shokin was questioned in connection with this case on September 21.

