SkyUp Estimates Losses From Coronavirus Pandemic At USD 30 Million And Declares Possibility Of Bankruptcy

SkyUp Airlines estimates losses from the coronavirus pandemic at USD 30 million and declares the possibility of bankruptcy.

The co-founder of the company, Oleksandr Alba, announced this in an interview with the Ukrainska Pravda online publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We did not calculate (losses) on Join UP!, but on SkyUp it is USD 30 million until the end of August. We lost USD 18 million of them before June. In June, flights were gradually recovering, so the losses over these two summer months decreased slightly," he said.

Alba also said that last year the airline paid UAH 200 million in taxes and fees, this year it planned to pay UAH 400 million, but at the moment Alba sees a threat of bankruptcy, in connection with which the state could lose UAH 100 million due to dismissal of 1,300 specialists.

At the same time, the co-founder believes that the situation in September will be worse than in August, since the tourist season is over, the Hasidim were not allowed into Uman and foreigners were prohibited from entering until 00:00 on September 28.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, SkyUp airline restored 50% of the pre-quarantine rate of transportation.

As of late June, SkyUp compensated EUR 13,186 and UAH 1.882 million to passengers for unused tickets due to quarantine.

