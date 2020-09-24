subscribe to newsletter
27.95 28.35
32.5 33.12
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • SkyUp Estimates Losses From Coronavirus Pandemic At USD 30 Million And Declares Possibility Of Bankruptcy
24 September 2020, Thursday, 16:55 13
Politics 2020-09-24T21:33:06+03:00
Ukrainian news
SkyUp Estimates Losses From Coronavirus Pandemic At USD 30 Million And Declares Possibility Of Bankruptcy

SkyUp Estimates Losses From Coronavirus Pandemic At USD 30 Million And Declares Possibility Of Bankruptcy

Даша Зубкова
losses, bankruptcy, SkyUp, SkyUp Airlines, Coronavirus, coronavirus pandemic

SkyUp Airlines estimates losses from the coronavirus pandemic at USD 30 million and declares the possibility of bankruptcy.

The co-founder of the company, Oleksandr Alba, announced this in an interview with the Ukrainska Pravda online publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We did not calculate (losses) on Join UP!, but on SkyUp it is USD 30 million until the end of August. We lost USD 18 million of them before June. In June, flights were gradually recovering, so the losses over these two summer months decreased slightly," he said.

Alba also said that last year the airline paid UAH 200 million in taxes and fees, this year it planned to pay UAH 400 million, but at the moment Alba sees a threat of bankruptcy, in connection with which the state could lose UAH 100 million due to dismissal of 1,300 specialists.

At the same time, the co-founder believes that the situation in September will be worse than in August, since the tourist season is over, the Hasidim were not allowed into Uman and foreigners were prohibited from entering until 00:00 on September 28.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, SkyUp airline restored 50% of the pre-quarantine rate of transportation.

As of late June, SkyUp compensated EUR 13,186 and UAH 1.882 million to passengers for unused tickets due to quarantine.

Больше новостей о: losses bankruptcy SkyUp SkyUp Airlines Coronavirus coronavirus pandemic

SkyUp Suspends Scheduled Flights Until April 24
Skyup Airlines To Return Ukrainian Tourists From E...
Naftogaz Group’s Loss UAH 11.5 Billion In H1
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City...
SkyUp Estimates Losses From Coronavirus Pandemic At USD 30 Million And Declares Possibility Of Bankruptcy
Ukraine Asks Belarus To Postpone Forum Of Regions With Participation Of Zelenskyy And Lukashenko From October 2020 To 2021 – Ambassador Sokol
News
Date Of Meeting Of Advisers To Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries Not Determined But Being Prepared For Near Future - Zelenskyy 17:04
Zelenskyy's August Salary UAH 28,000 17:02
Ukraine Asks Belarus To Postpone Forum Of Regions With Participation Of Zelenskyy And Lukashenko From October 2020 To 2021 – Ambassador Sokol 17:00
Police Close Case Involving Possible Interference In Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin’s Work By Ex-U.S. Vice President Biden 16:57
SkyUp Estimates Losses From Coronavirus Pandemic At USD 30 Million And Declares Possibility Of Bankruptcy 16:55
more news
Shokin Asks Police To Question Ex-U.S. Vice President Biden In Connection With Case Involving Interference In His Work 18:02
Sale Of Single E-Ticket For Long-Distance Trains And Urban Transport In Kyiv Starts - Kriklii 17:58
US Senate Relevant Committee Approves Candidacy Of Lieutenant General Dayton For Post Of US Ambassador To Ukraine 17:38
Wizz Air To Resume Flights From Lviv And Kyiv To Bratislava From October 2 13:41
Kyiv Election Commission Registers Klitschko, Vereschuk, Pozhyvanov, Palchevskyi As Mayoral Candidates 17:56
more news
Shokin Asks Police To Question Ex-U.S. Vice President Biden In Connection With Case Involving Interference In His Work 18:02
US Senate Relevant Committee Approves Candidacy Of Lieutenant General Dayton For Post Of US Ambassador To Ukraine 17:38
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 307 To 20,335 On September 22, Number Of Deaths Up 5 To 330 – Klitschko 13:35
Health Ministry Expects To Raise Tariff For Emergency Medical Care 2.5 Times To UAH 412 In 2021 13:37
Wizz Air To Resume Flights From Lviv And Kyiv To Bratislava From October 2 13:41
more news
Police Close Case Involving Possible Interference In Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin’s Work By Ex-U.S. Vice President Biden
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok