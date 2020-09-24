Opposition Platform Nominates Boxer Uzelkov As Candidate For Vinnytsia Mayor

The Opposition Platform - For Life political party has nominated the famous Ukrainian boxer Viacheslav Uzelkov as a candidate for mayor of Vinnytsia.

He announced this in his post on Instagram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I am running for the mayor from the Opposition Platform - For Life!” I am very pleased to be part of such a strong team that will make our city the best,” he wrote.

In his opinion, there are many problems in remote districts, despite the fact that the central streets look impressively decent.

According to him, he will go into every office in the city council and put things in order there.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Opposition Platform nominated Oleksandr Popov, the former head of the Kyiv City State Administration (2010-2014), as a candidate for mayor of Kyiv.

