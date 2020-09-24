subscribe to newsletter
27.95 28.35
32.5 33.12
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Opposition Platform Nominates Boxer Uzelkov As Candidate For Vinnytsia Mayor
24 September 2020, Thursday, 13:53 10
Politics 2020-09-24T13:54:16+03:00
Ukrainian news
Opposition Platform Nominates Boxer Uzelkov As Candidate For Vinnytsia Mayor

Opposition Platform Nominates Boxer Uzelkov As Candidate For Vinnytsia Mayor

Даша Зубкова
mayor, Vinnytsia, local elections, boxer, Opposition Platform - For Life, mayoral election, Viacheslav Uzelkov, Uzelkov

The Opposition Platform - For Life political party has nominated the famous Ukrainian boxer Viacheslav Uzelkov as a candidate for mayor of Vinnytsia.

He announced this in his post on Instagram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I am running for the mayor from the Opposition Platform - For Life!” I am very pleased to be part of such a strong team that will make our city the best,” he wrote.

In his opinion, there are many problems in remote districts, despite the fact that the central streets look impressively decent.

According to him, he will go into every office in the city council and put things in order there.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Opposition Platform nominated Oleksandr Popov, the former head of the Kyiv City State Administration (2010-2014), as a candidate for mayor of Kyiv.

Больше новостей о: mayor Vinnytsia local elections boxer Opposition Platform - For Life mayoral election Viacheslav Uzelkov Uzelkov

SkyUp Estimates Losses From Coronavirus Pandemic At USD 30 Million And Declares Possibility Of Bankruptcy
Ukraine Asks Belarus To Postpone Forum Of Regions With Participation Of Zelenskyy And Lukashenko From October 2020 To 2021 – Ambassador Sokol
News
Date Of Meeting Of Advisers To Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries Not Determined But Being Prepared For Near Future - Zelenskyy 17:04
Zelenskyy's August Salary UAH 28,000 17:02
Ukraine Asks Belarus To Postpone Forum Of Regions With Participation Of Zelenskyy And Lukashenko From October 2020 To 2021 – Ambassador Sokol 17:00
Police Close Case Involving Possible Interference In Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin’s Work By Ex-U.S. Vice President Biden 16:57
SkyUp Estimates Losses From Coronavirus Pandemic At USD 30 Million And Declares Possibility Of Bankruptcy 16:55
more news
Shokin Asks Police To Question Ex-U.S. Vice President Biden In Connection With Case Involving Interference In His Work 18:02
Sale Of Single E-Ticket For Long-Distance Trains And Urban Transport In Kyiv Starts - Kriklii 17:58
US Senate Relevant Committee Approves Candidacy Of Lieutenant General Dayton For Post Of US Ambassador To Ukraine 17:38
Wizz Air To Resume Flights From Lviv And Kyiv To Bratislava From October 2 13:41
Kyiv Election Commission Registers Klitschko, Vereschuk, Pozhyvanov, Palchevskyi As Mayoral Candidates 17:56
more news
Shokin Asks Police To Question Ex-U.S. Vice President Biden In Connection With Case Involving Interference In His Work 18:02
US Senate Relevant Committee Approves Candidacy Of Lieutenant General Dayton For Post Of US Ambassador To Ukraine 17:38
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 307 To 20,335 On September 22, Number Of Deaths Up 5 To 330 – Klitschko 13:35
Health Ministry Expects To Raise Tariff For Emergency Medical Care 2.5 Times To UAH 412 In 2021 13:37
Wizz Air To Resume Flights From Lviv And Kyiv To Bratislava From October 2 13:41
more news
Police Close Case Involving Possible Interference In Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin’s Work By Ex-U.S. Vice President Biden
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok