  • Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 330 To 20,665 On September 23, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 333 – Klitschko
24 September 2020, Thursday, 13:51 14
Ukrainian news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 330 To 20,665 On September 23, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 333 – Klitschko

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Kyiv, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, death from coronavirus, adaptive quarantine.

On September 23, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 330 over September 22 to 20,665, and the number of deaths rose by three to 333.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On September 23, the number of coronavirus-infected people included 171 women aged 19-87, a total of 14 girls aged 3-17 years; 128 men aged 18-89; and 17 boys aged from 3-17.

Besides, the overall number of newly-infected people included 13 medical workers.

On September 23, a total of 38 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized in Kyiv, and the rest are undergoing self-isolation.

On September 23, a total of 116 people recovered.

A total of 6,159 residents of the city of Kyiv have recovered since the start of the epidemic.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Darnytskyi district – 60, Desnianskyi district – 51, and in Dniprovskyi district – 44.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 22, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 307 over September 21 to 20,335, and the number of deaths rose by five to 330.

On September 23, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 3,372 over September 22 to 188,106, and the number of deaths rose by 52 over September 22 to 3,757; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 3.6% and the number of new lethal cases decreased 17.5% times.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 24, there were 188,106 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 3,757 lethal cases; besides, 83,458 people had recovered.

During the day, 3,372 new cases of the disease were recorded, 1,788 people recovered, 52 people died.

Therefore, on September 23, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (3,372 vs 1,788).

As at the morning of September 24, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 100,891, up 1.5% over September 23.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (20,665), Lviv region (19,250), and Kharkiv region (16,193).

News
