2 Kids Die From Covid-19 In Ukraine Since Start Of Epidemic – Stepanov

Since the start of the epidemic, two children have died from the Covid-19 in Ukraine.

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, the minister did not specify if the late children had any diseases able to aggravate the course of Covid-19.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 23, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 3,372 over September 22 to 188,106, and the number of deaths rose by 52 over September 22 to 3,757; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 3.6% and the number of new lethal cases decreased 17.5% times.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 24, there were 188,106 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 3,757 lethal cases; besides, 83,458 people had recovered.

During the day, 3,372 new cases of the disease were recorded, 1,788 people recovered, 52 people died.

Therefore, on September 23, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (3,372 vs 1,788).

As at the morning of September 24, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 100,891, up 1.5% over September 23.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (20,665), Lviv region (19,250), and Kharkiv region (16,193).

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources