Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Down 3.6% To 3,372 On September 23, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 17.5% times To 52

On September 23, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 3,372 over September 22 to 188,106, and the number of deaths rose by 52 over September 22 to 3,757; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 3.6% and the number of new lethal cases decreased 17.5% times.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 24, there were 188,106 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 3,757 lethal cases; besides, 83,458 people had recovered.

During the day, 3,372 new cases of the disease were recorded, 1,788 people recovered, 52 people died.

Therefore, on September 23, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (3,372 vs 1,788).

As at the morning of September 24, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 100,891, up 1.5% over September 23.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (20,665), Lviv region (19,250), and Kharkiv region (16,193).

Besides, Chernivtsi region has registered a total of 13,562 coronavirus infection cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 12,952; Ternopil region – 12,334 cases, Odesa region – 12,309, Rivne region – 11,621, Zakarpattia region – 9,416, Kyiv region – 8,286, Volyn region – 7,235, Vinnytsia region – 5,556, Zhytomyr region – 5,262, Khmelnytskyi region – 5,185, and Dnipropetrovsk region – 4,692 cases.

A total of 3,647 cases have been recorded in Chernihiv region, 3,355 cases – in Cherkasy region, 3,352 cases – in Sumy region, 3,288 cases – in Zaporizhia region, 2,767 cases – in Donetsk region, 2,717 cases – in Mykolayiv region, 1,677 cases – in Poltava region, 1,039 cases – in Kirovohrad region, 841 cases – in Kherson region, and 841 cases – in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 22, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 3,497 over September 21 to 181,734, and the number of deaths rose by 63 over September 21 to 3,705; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 21.3% and the number of new lethal cases rose 6.8% times.

On September 21, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 2,884 over September 20 to 181,237, and the number of deaths rose by 59 over September 20 to 3,642; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 7.8% and the number of new lethal cases rose 2.3 times.

