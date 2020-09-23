subscribe to newsletter
27.95 28.35
32.75 33.35
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Ukraine Will Hold Urgent Meeting To Determine Its Position On Lukashenko’s Legitimacy Following His Secret Inauguration – Kuleba
23 September 2020, Wednesday, 17:49 9
Politics 2020-09-23T21:17:08+03:00
Ukrainian news
Ukraine Will Hold Urgent Meeting To Determine Its Position On Lukashenko’s Legitimacy Following His Secret Ina

Ukraine Will Hold Urgent Meeting To Determine Its Position On Lukashenko’s Legitimacy Following His Secret Inauguration – Kuleba

Даша Зубкова
presidential election, Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, inauguration, Lukashenko, protests in Belarus, secret inauguration

Ukraine will hold an urgent meeting to determine its position on the legitimacy of Alexander Lukashenko following his secret inauguration as the president of Belarus.

Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this in a response to questions from reporters at a joint news briefing with Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjártó in Zakarpattia region, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The inauguration was secret. Not a single foreign ambassador was invited to this inauguration, not even the Russian Federation, a union state that fully supports Lukashenko. Ukraine's position is very clear: the elections in Belarus were not free, fair, and transparent. Regarding the assessment of the inauguration and the political status of the President Lukashenko, we will now urgently hold additional meetings and consultations to determine our position," he said.

The Belarusian Presidential Administration announced on Wednesday that Lukashenko's inauguration ceremony had taken place.

The event was not announced or broadcast live.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Belarus held a presidential election on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission, the turnout in the election was 84% and incumbent President Lukashenko, who has headed the country since 1994, won more than 80% of the votes.

Hundreds of thousands of people continue to protest in Belarus. Tens of thousands have been detained during clashes with law enforcement officers, resulting in injuries and deaths.

Больше новостей о: presidential election Belarus Alexander Lukashenko inauguration Lukashenko protests in Belarus secret inauguration

MPs To Initiate Non-Acknowledgement Of Results Of ...
Presidents Poroshenko, Lukashenko Will Make Joint ...
Zelenskyy Will Hold Press Conference For Limited N...
Hasidim Leave Novi Yarylovychi Checkpoint On Borde...
US Senate Relevant Committee Approves Candidacy Of Lieutenant General Dayton For Post Of US Ambassador To Ukraine
Cabinet Members’ Salaries Remain Limited To 5 Times Average Salary Despite Constitutional Court Decision – Shmyhal
News
Ukraine Will Hold Urgent Meeting To Determine Its Position On Lukashenko’s Legitimacy Following His Secret Inauguration – Kuleba 17:49
Cabinet Members’ Salaries Remain Limited To 5 Times Average Salary Despite Constitutional Court Decision – Shmyhal 17:46
Court Arrests Part Of Property Of MP Yurchenko 17:43
Export Of Ukrainian Agricultural Products Down 0.8% To USD 13.7 Billion For 8M - UCAB 17:41
US Senate Relevant Committee Approves Candidacy Of Lieutenant General Dayton For Post Of US Ambassador To Ukraine 17:38
more news
Shokin Asks Police To Question Ex-U.S. Vice President Biden In Connection With Case Involving Interference In His Work 18:02
Sale Of Single E-Ticket For Long-Distance Trains And Urban Transport In Kyiv Starts - Kriklii 17:58
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Falling 2-Day In Row, Up 7.8% To 2,884 On September 21, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 2.3 times To 59 12:29
Police Interrogated Shokin In Case Upon Alleged Interference Of Former US Vice President Biden In His Activity 12:31
Number Of PCR-Tests Up 5% To 20,781, Number Of ELISA Up 9 Times To 21,697 On September 21 – Health Ministry 12:38
more news
Shokin Asks Police To Question Ex-U.S. Vice President Biden In Connection With Case Involving Interference In His Work 18:02
Police Interrogated Shokin In Case Upon Alleged Interference Of Former US Vice President Biden In His Activity 12:31
Naftogaz Group’s Loss UAH 11.5 Billion In H1 13:31
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 307 To 20,335 On September 22, Number Of Deaths Up 5 To 330 – Klitschko 13:35
Health Ministry Expects To Raise Tariff For Emergency Medical Care 2.5 Times To UAH 412 In 2021 13:37
more news
Export Of Ukrainian Agricultural Products Down 0.8% To USD 13.7 Billion For 8M - UCAB
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok