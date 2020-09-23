subscribe to newsletter
  Cabinet Members' Salaries Remain Limited To 5 Times Average Salary Despite Constitutional Court Decision – Shmyhal
23 September 2020
Politics 2020-09-23T21:45:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Cabinet Members’ Salaries Remain Limited To 5 Times Average Salary Despite Constitutional Court Decision – Shm

Cabinet Members’ Salaries Remain Limited To 5 Times Average Salary Despite Constitutional Court Decision – Shmyhal

Даша Зубкова
Cabinet, Cabinet of Ministers, salary, Denys Shmyhal, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, salary limit

The salaries of members of the Cabinet of Ministers remain limited to five times the average salary in the economy despite the Constitutional Court’s decision that declared the decision to impose restrictions on government officials' salaries during the coronavirus quarantine unconstitutional.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this during a government meeting, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I will emphasize and confirm publicly that despite the issuance of the Constitutional Court’s decision on the salaries of government officials and civil servants, the Cabinet of Ministers and I remain under the regulation and effects of the resolution No. 304 that limits the salaries of the prime minister and the Cabinet Ministers to five times the average salary in Ukraine. This is our principled position," the prime minister said.

According to him, all the rumors of increase of Cabinet members’ salaries and award of large bonuses to them are speculative.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Constitutional Court ruled in in August that the parliament’s decision to limit the salaries of government officials to UAH 47,000 during the quarantine was unconstitutional.

The Cabinet decided in February to tie the salaries of ministers to the average salary in the country and set the official salary of the prime minister, deputy prime ministers, and ministers at five times the average monthly salary in the economy; limit the salaries of deputy ministers, regional governors, and the heads of the Kyiv and Sevastopol city administrations to 4.5 times the average monthly salary in the economy.

Cabinet Members’ Salaries Remain Limited To 5 Times Average Salary Despite Constitutional Court Decision – Shmyhal
Cabinet Members’ Salaries Remain Limited To 5 Times Average Salary Despite Constitutional Court Decision – Shmyhal 17:46
