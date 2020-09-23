Court Arrests Part Of Property Of MP Yurchenko

The High Anti-Corruption Court has arrested part of the property of the Member of Parliament Oleksandr Yurchenko (non-factional).

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a source in the Office of the Prosecutor General (OPG).

"The arrest has been imposed, but not on all the property," the source said.

He did not specify what property was being arrested.

According to the electronic declaration, Yurchenko owns part of the apartment, as well as cash in the amount of USD 50,000.

At the moment, Yurchenko continues to be in the remand prison, the bail for him has not yet been paid.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Yurchenko is suspected of bribery.

The High Anti-Corruption Court arrested him and set a bail of UAH 3 million.

