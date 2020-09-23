subscribe to newsletter
27.95 28.35
32.75 33.35
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Export Of Ukrainian Agricultural Products Down 0.8% To USD 13.7 Billion For 8M - UCAB
23 September 2020, Wednesday, 17:41 12
Economy 2020-09-23T21:45:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Export Of Ukrainian Agricultural Products Down 0.8% To USD 13.7 Billion For 8M - UCAB

Export Of Ukrainian Agricultural Products Down 0.8% To USD 13.7 Billion For 8M - UCAB

Даша Зубкова
agriculture, UCAB, export, agricultural products

In the first eight months of 2020, the export of Ukrainian agricultural products decreased by 0.8% or USD 0.1 billion year over year to USD 13.7 billion.

The Ukrainian Club of Agricultural Business association has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In January-August 2020, exports of agricultural products amounted to USD 13.7 billion, which is by 0.8% less than in the same period last year," the statement reads.

It is noted that in the export structure, supplies of sunflowerseed oil increased by USD 619.6 million (+22%), wheat - by USD 173.7 million (+6%), barley - by USD 149.5 million (+37%).

At the same time, during the specified period, exports of corn decreased by USD 436.4 million (-15%), soybeans - by USD 302 million (-54%), seeds - by USD 459 million (-30%).

At the same time, over the first eight months of 2020, imports increased by 15% to about USD 4 billion compared to January-August 2019.

In particular, Ukraine increased imports of cheese by USD 71.6 million (twice), tobacco - by USD 43.2 million (+42%) and potatoes - by USD 42.8 million (6 times).

At the same time, imports of sunflower seeds decreased by USD 22.9 million (-12%), corn - by USD 15.7 million (-15%) and frozen fish - by USD 15.1 million (-7%).

Thus, the foreign trade balance of agri-food products amounted to USD 9.7 billion, which indicates that Ukraine remains a net exporter of these products.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the UCAB, in January-March 2020, Ukraine increased the export of agricultural products by 6% to $ 5.7 billion compared to the same period last year.

In 2019, the export of Ukrainian agricultural products grew by 19% to USD 22.2 billion year over year.

Больше новостей о: agriculture UCAB export agricultural products

US Senate Relevant Committee Approves Candidacy Of Lieutenant General Dayton For Post Of US Ambassador To Ukraine
Cabinet Members’ Salaries Remain Limited To 5 Times Average Salary Despite Constitutional Court Decision – Shmyhal
News
Ukraine Will Hold Urgent Meeting To Determine Its Position On Lukashenko’s Legitimacy Following His Secret Inauguration – Kuleba 17:49
Cabinet Members’ Salaries Remain Limited To 5 Times Average Salary Despite Constitutional Court Decision – Shmyhal 17:46
Court Arrests Part Of Property Of MP Yurchenko 17:43
Export Of Ukrainian Agricultural Products Down 0.8% To USD 13.7 Billion For 8M - UCAB 17:41
US Senate Relevant Committee Approves Candidacy Of Lieutenant General Dayton For Post Of US Ambassador To Ukraine 17:38
more news
Shokin Asks Police To Question Ex-U.S. Vice President Biden In Connection With Case Involving Interference In His Work 18:02
Sale Of Single E-Ticket For Long-Distance Trains And Urban Transport In Kyiv Starts - Kriklii 17:58
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Falling 2-Day In Row, Up 7.8% To 2,884 On September 21, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 2.3 times To 59 12:29
Police Interrogated Shokin In Case Upon Alleged Interference Of Former US Vice President Biden In His Activity 12:31
Number Of PCR-Tests Up 5% To 20,781, Number Of ELISA Up 9 Times To 21,697 On September 21 – Health Ministry 12:38
more news
Shokin Asks Police To Question Ex-U.S. Vice President Biden In Connection With Case Involving Interference In His Work 18:02
Police Interrogated Shokin In Case Upon Alleged Interference Of Former US Vice President Biden In His Activity 12:31
Naftogaz Group’s Loss UAH 11.5 Billion In H1 13:31
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 307 To 20,335 On September 22, Number Of Deaths Up 5 To 330 – Klitschko 13:35
Health Ministry Expects To Raise Tariff For Emergency Medical Care 2.5 Times To UAH 412 In 2021 13:37
more news
Export Of Ukrainian Agricultural Products Down 0.8% To USD 13.7 Billion For 8M - UCAB
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok