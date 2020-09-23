Export Of Ukrainian Agricultural Products Down 0.8% To USD 13.7 Billion For 8M - UCAB

In the first eight months of 2020, the export of Ukrainian agricultural products decreased by 0.8% or USD 0.1 billion year over year to USD 13.7 billion.

The Ukrainian Club of Agricultural Business association has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In January-August 2020, exports of agricultural products amounted to USD 13.7 billion, which is by 0.8% less than in the same period last year," the statement reads.

It is noted that in the export structure, supplies of sunflowerseed oil increased by USD 619.6 million (+22%), wheat - by USD 173.7 million (+6%), barley - by USD 149.5 million (+37%).

At the same time, during the specified period, exports of corn decreased by USD 436.4 million (-15%), soybeans - by USD 302 million (-54%), seeds - by USD 459 million (-30%).

At the same time, over the first eight months of 2020, imports increased by 15% to about USD 4 billion compared to January-August 2019.

In particular, Ukraine increased imports of cheese by USD 71.6 million (twice), tobacco - by USD 43.2 million (+42%) and potatoes - by USD 42.8 million (6 times).

At the same time, imports of sunflower seeds decreased by USD 22.9 million (-12%), corn - by USD 15.7 million (-15%) and frozen fish - by USD 15.1 million (-7%).

Thus, the foreign trade balance of agri-food products amounted to USD 9.7 billion, which indicates that Ukraine remains a net exporter of these products.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the UCAB, in January-March 2020, Ukraine increased the export of agricultural products by 6% to $ 5.7 billion compared to the same period last year.

In 2019, the export of Ukrainian agricultural products grew by 19% to USD 22.2 billion year over year.

