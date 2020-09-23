US Senate Relevant Committee Approves Candidacy Of Lieutenant General Dayton For Post Of US Ambassador To Ukraine

US Senate Relevant Committee Approves Candidacy Of Lieutenant General Dayton For Post Of US Ambassador To Ukra

The United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations has approved the candidacy of retired lieutenant general in the United States Army, Keith Dayton, for the post of the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine.

This follows from the respective statement posted on the website of the committee, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Dayton served in the U.S. Army for over 40 years.

Besides, he worked as army attache at the Embassy of the United States in the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, late in May 2019, Ambassador of the United States to Ukraine Marie L. Yovanovitch ceased her being on the post beforehand.

