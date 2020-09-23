Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 128 To 8,148, Number Of Deaths Up 4 To 165 On September 22

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 128 To 8,148, Number Of Deaths Up 4 To 165 On Septembe

On September 22, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 128 over September 21 to 8,148, and the number of deaths increased four times to 165.

The Kyiv Regional State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of nine people were hospitalized and the rest of the people were placed in self-isolation.

Since the start of the epidemic, a total of 1,126 coronavirus-infected people have been hospitalized and 7,022 stayed in self-isolation.

Since the start of the epidemic, a total of 5,053 people including 423 children have recovered.

On September 22, hospitals discharged 56 patients.

Since the start of the epidemic, a total of 165 coronavirus-infected people have died in Kyiv region.

On September 22, the number of lethal cases was four.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 21, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 140 over September 20 to 8,020, and the number of deaths increased twice to 161.

On September 22, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 3,497 over September 21 to 181,734, and the number of deaths rose by 63 over September 21 to 3,705; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 21.3% and the number of new lethal cases rose 6.8% times.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 23, there were 181,734 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 3,705 lethal cases; besides, 81,670 people had recovered.

During the day, 3,497 new cases of the disease were recorded, 1,769 people recovered, 63 people died.

Therefore, on September 22, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (3,497 vs 1,769).

As at the morning of September 23, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 99,359, up 1.7% over September 22.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (20,335), Lviv region (19,045), and Kharkiv region (15,908).

