Wizz Air To Resume Flights From Lviv And Kyiv To Bratislava From October 2

Wizz Air (Hungary) has decided to resume flights from Lviv and Kyiv to Bratislava (Slovakia) from October 2.

The airline has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The resumption of flights depends on the decision of the authorities to leave or exclude Slovakia from the list of countries of the "green” zone. If it is excluded from the list, flights connecting Ukrainian cities with Bratislava will be postponed accordingly," the statement reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, Wizz Air launched flights to Pardubice (Czech Republic) from Lviv and Kyiv.

