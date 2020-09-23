Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 307 To 20,335 On September 22, Number Of Deaths Up 5 To 330 – Klitschko

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 307 To 20,335 On September 22, Number Of Deaths Up 5 To

On September 22, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 307 over September 21 to 20,335, and the number of deaths rose by five to 330.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, announced this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On September 22, the number of coronavirus-infected people included 161 women aged 21-90, 16 girls aged from 4 months to 17 years; 109 men aged 18-93; and 21 boys aged from 1 year to 17 years.

Besides, the overall number of newly-infected people included nine medical workers.

On September 22, a total of 37 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized in Kyiv, and the rest are undergoing self-isolation.

On September 22, a total of 114 people recovered.

A total of 6,043 residents of the city of Kyiv have recovered since the start of the epidemic.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Desnianskyi district – 58, Darnytskyi district – 50, and in Dniprovskyi district – 36.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 21, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 270 over September 20 to 20,028, and the number of deaths rose by seven to 325.

On September 22, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 3,497 over September 21 to 181,734, and the number of deaths rose by 63 over September 21 to 3,705; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 21.3% and the number of new lethal cases rose 6.8% times.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 23, there were 181,734 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 3,705 lethal cases; besides, 81,670 people had recovered.

During the day, 3,497 new cases of the disease were recorded, 1,769 people recovered, 63 people died.

Therefore, on September 22, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (3,497 vs 1,769).

As at the morning of September 23, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 99,359, up 1.7% over September 22.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (20,335), Lviv region (19,045), and Kharkiv region (15,908).

