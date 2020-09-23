subscribe to newsletter
27.95 28.35
32.75 33.35
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Naftogaz Group’s Loss UAH 11.5 Billion In H1
23 September 2020, Wednesday, 13:31 15
Economy 2020-09-23T13:34:07+03:00
Ukrainian news
Naftogaz Group’s Loss UAH 11.5 Billion In H1

Naftogaz Group’s Loss UAH 11.5 Billion In H1

Даша Зубкова
state budget, gas, Naftogaz, Naftogaz of Ukraine, losses, dividends, gas price, oil price

In the first half of 2020, a loss of the group of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company made UAH 11.541 billion.

Naftogaz has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the net funds from the operating activity made UAH 15.6 billion.

Besides, the overall amount of dividends paid by Naftogaz to the state budget for 2020 made UAH 39.6 billion including UAH 8.5 billion in dividends prepaid in 2019.

Naftogaz explains the loss with a decrease in oil and natural gas price.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the first quarter of 2020, the group of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company cut its net profit by 80% or UAH 12.8 billion to UAH 3.2 billion.

In the first quarter of 2020, Naftogaz of Ukraine group cut the Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) by 78.8% or UAH 29.8 billion to UAH 8 billion.

Besides, the total amount of taxes paid to the state budget made UAH 24.1 billion.

In 2019, the Naftogaz boosted its net profit 5.5 times or by UAH 51.7 billion over 2018 to UAH 63.3 billion.

Больше новостей о: state budget gas Naftogaz Naftogaz of Ukraine losses dividends gas price oil price

US Senate Relevant Committee Approves Candidacy Of Lieutenant General Dayton For Post Of US Ambassador To Ukraine
Cabinet Members’ Salaries Remain Limited To 5 Times Average Salary Despite Constitutional Court Decision – Shmyhal
News
Ukraine Will Hold Urgent Meeting To Determine Its Position On Lukashenko’s Legitimacy Following His Secret Inauguration – Kuleba 17:49
Cabinet Members’ Salaries Remain Limited To 5 Times Average Salary Despite Constitutional Court Decision – Shmyhal 17:46
Court Arrests Part Of Property Of MP Yurchenko 17:43
Export Of Ukrainian Agricultural Products Down 0.8% To USD 13.7 Billion For 8M - UCAB 17:41
US Senate Relevant Committee Approves Candidacy Of Lieutenant General Dayton For Post Of US Ambassador To Ukraine 17:38
more news
Shokin Asks Police To Question Ex-U.S. Vice President Biden In Connection With Case Involving Interference In His Work 18:02
Sale Of Single E-Ticket For Long-Distance Trains And Urban Transport In Kyiv Starts - Kriklii 17:58
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Falling 2-Day In Row, Up 7.8% To 2,884 On September 21, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 2.3 times To 59 12:29
Police Interrogated Shokin In Case Upon Alleged Interference Of Former US Vice President Biden In His Activity 12:31
Number Of PCR-Tests Up 5% To 20,781, Number Of ELISA Up 9 Times To 21,697 On September 21 – Health Ministry 12:38
more news
Shokin Asks Police To Question Ex-U.S. Vice President Biden In Connection With Case Involving Interference In His Work 18:02
Police Interrogated Shokin In Case Upon Alleged Interference Of Former US Vice President Biden In His Activity 12:31
Naftogaz Group’s Loss UAH 11.5 Billion In H1 13:31
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 307 To 20,335 On September 22, Number Of Deaths Up 5 To 330 – Klitschko 13:35
Health Ministry Expects To Raise Tariff For Emergency Medical Care 2.5 Times To UAH 412 In 2021 13:37
more news
Export Of Ukrainian Agricultural Products Down 0.8% To USD 13.7 Billion For 8M - UCAB
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok