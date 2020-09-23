Naftogaz Group’s Loss UAH 11.5 Billion In H1

In the first half of 2020, a loss of the group of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company made UAH 11.541 billion.

Naftogaz has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the net funds from the operating activity made UAH 15.6 billion.

Besides, the overall amount of dividends paid by Naftogaz to the state budget for 2020 made UAH 39.6 billion including UAH 8.5 billion in dividends prepaid in 2019.

Naftogaz explains the loss with a decrease in oil and natural gas price.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the first quarter of 2020, the group of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company cut its net profit by 80% or UAH 12.8 billion to UAH 3.2 billion.

In the first quarter of 2020, Naftogaz of Ukraine group cut the Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) by 78.8% or UAH 29.8 billion to UAH 8 billion.

Besides, the total amount of taxes paid to the state budget made UAH 24.1 billion.

In 2019, the Naftogaz boosted its net profit 5.5 times or by UAH 51.7 billion over 2018 to UAH 63.3 billion.

