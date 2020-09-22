CEC Will Not Reconsider Decision On Impossibility Of Holding Local Elections In 18 Communities In Donbas On October 25

CEC Will Not Reconsider Decision On Impossibility Of Holding Local Elections In 18 Communities In Donbas On Oc

The Central Election Commission (CEC) will not revise the previously approved list of 18 territorial communities in Donbas, where it is impossible to organize and hold the first local elections on October 25.

This is stated in the response of the CEC to the request of Ukrainian News Agency.

On August 8, the CEC, on the basis of the conclusions of the Donetsk and Luhansk civil-military administrations, established the impossibility of holding the first local elections on October 25 in 18 territorial communities.

This caused a significant public outcry, primarily because presidential and parliamentary elections were held in some of these territories in 2019.

Since the commission cannot independently reconsider the decision and reduce the number of territorial communities where elections are not held, on August 18, it again turned to the civil-military administrations, as well as to the commander of the JFO, SSU, National Police of Ukraine and the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) with a request to clarify information on the situation with security in territories located near the contact line.

On August 28, the administration replied that, taking into account the public outcry and the numerous requests of MPs, they held a meeting with law enforcement officers and security forces.

"Donetsk Regional State Administration-civil-military administration confirmed the information previously provided by the letter dated August 5 about the security situation in Donetsk region and the conclusion about the possibility of organizing local elections on October 25. Luhansk Regional State Administration- civil-military administration sent an up-to-date conclusion, the data in which are similar to those stated in its conclusion, which was sent by letter of August 6," the CEC states.

Both times, the administration replied that elections could not be held in 10 communities of Bakhmutskyi, Volnovaskyi, Mariupolskyi and Pokrovskyi districts of Donetsk region and in 8 communities of Severodonetsk and Schastianskyi districts of Luhansk region.

"Considering the above, the grounds for amending the list of rural, settlement, urban territorial communities of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, on the territory of which it is impossible to hold the first elections of members of the relevant local councils and rural, settlement, city heads on October 25, 2020, determined by the resolution of the commission of August 8, 2020, the commission does not have," the CEC explained.

The Security Service of Ukraine, the National Police and the Commander of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) also confirmed to the CEC that they would not be able to ensure security in settlements along the demarcation line in Donbas when local elections are called there on October 25.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the electoral process of local elections started on September 5.

