Opposition Platform Nominates Kyiv City Administration Ex-Head Popov For Mayor Of Kyiv

The Opposition Platform - For Life political party has nominated Oleksandr Popov, who headed the Kyiv City State Administration from 2010 to 2014, as its candidate for mayor of Kyiv.

The party's press service announced this in a statement on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Opposition Platform - For Life has nominated a candidate for mayor of Kyiv. Success, Oleksandr Popov!" the statement said.

Popov was suspended from the post of head of the Kyiv City State Administration in December 2013 because he was suspected of involvement in the violation of citizens’ constitutional rights on the Independence Square on November 30.

He was dismissed from the position on January 25, 2014.

Popov was a member of the sixth parliament for the Party of Regions from December 2007 to March 2010.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Opposition Platform - For Life nominated Member of Parliament Mykola Skorik as its candidate for mayor of Odesa on January 23.

