subscribe to newsletter
27.93 28.33
32.8 33.45
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Opposition Platform Nominates Kyiv City Administration Ex-Head Popov For Mayor Of Kyiv
22 September 2020, Tuesday, 18:05 4
Politics 2020-09-22T18:06:45+03:00
Ukrainian news
Opposition Platform Nominates Kyiv City Administration Ex-Head Popov For Mayor Of Kyiv

Opposition Platform Nominates Kyiv City Administration Ex-Head Popov For Mayor Of Kyiv

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, mayor, local elections, Opposition Platform - For Life, mayoral election, Oleksandr Popov

The Opposition Platform - For Life political party has nominated Oleksandr Popov, who headed the Kyiv City State Administration from 2010 to 2014, as its candidate for mayor of Kyiv.

The party's press service announced this in a statement on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Opposition Platform - For Life has nominated a candidate for mayor of Kyiv. Success, Oleksandr Popov!" the statement said.

Popov was suspended from the post of head of the Kyiv City State Administration in December 2013 because he was suspected of involvement in the violation of citizens’ constitutional rights on the Independence Square on November 30.

He was dismissed from the position on January 25, 2014.

Popov was a member of the sixth parliament for the Party of Regions from December 2007 to March 2010.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Opposition Platform - For Life nominated Member of Parliament Mykola Skorik as its candidate for mayor of Odesa on January 23.

Больше новостей о: Kyiv mayor local elections Opposition Platform - For Life mayoral election Oleksandr Popov

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Falling 2-Day In Row, Up 7.8% To 2,884 On September 21, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 2.3 times To 59
Police Interrogated Shokin In Case Upon Alleged Interference Of Former US Vice President Biden In His Activity
News
CEC Will Not Reconsider Decision On Impossibility Of Holding Local Elections In 18 Communities In Donbas On October 25 18:08
Opposition Platform Nominates Kyiv City Administration Ex-Head Popov For Mayor Of Kyiv 18:05
Shokin Asks Police To Question Ex-U.S. Vice President Biden In Connection With Case Involving Interference In His Work 18:02
Sale Of Single E-Ticket For Long-Distance Trains And Urban Transport In Kyiv Starts - Kriklii 17:58
Kyiv Election Commission Registers Klitschko, Vereschuk, Pozhyvanov, Palchevskyi As Mayoral Candidates 17:56
more news
Pysaruk Comments on VAB Case: Deadline Approaches as NABU Struggles to Delay the Case at Any Cost 14:41
Pysaruk Calls VAB Bank’s Case a Fabrication and Total Absurdity 11:17
Explosion Occurs At Carlsberg Ukraine Brewery In Kyiv, 2 Workers Injured 14:12
Navy Ships Start Practical Implementation Of Tasks Within Framework Of United Efforts 2020 Exercise 17:41
Zelenskyy Responds To Poroshenko Political Strategist Ukolov’s Petition Alleging Violation Of Election Promise To Resign If He Violates Law 17:43
more news
Shuttle Bus Knocked Down Fiancee Of SACPO Ex-Head Kholodnytskyi In Lviv At Crossing 14:20
Ukroboronprom Earns UAH 21.6 Million From Lease And Sale Of Property In 8M 14:22
Zelenskyy Responds To Poroshenko Political Strategist Ukolov’s Petition Alleging Violation Of Election Promise To Resign If He Violates Law 17:43
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Falling 2-Day In Row, Up 7.8% To 2,884 On September 21, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 2.3 times To 59 12:29
Police Interrogated Shokin In Case Upon Alleged Interference Of Former US Vice President Biden In His Activity 12:31
more news
Sukhachov Appointed As SBI Acting Director
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok