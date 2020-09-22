subscribe to newsletter
  Shokin Asks Police To Question Ex-U.S. Vice President Biden In Connection With Case Involving Interference In His Work
22 September 2020, Tuesday, 18:02
Shokin Asks Police To Question Ex-U.S. Vice President Biden In Connection With Case Involving Interference In His Work

Former prosecutor general Viktor Shokin has asked the National Police to send an international request to question former United States vice president Joe Biden in connection with the case involving interference in Shokin's work as Ukraine’s prosecutor general to the United States.

Shokin announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"I have petitioned [the National Police] to question Biden and others. Unfortunately, the mass media are saying that I am interfering in the election of the president of the United States, but this is not the case. I filed a complaint that Biden exerted pressure on president Poroshenko back in December 2016, when Biden was not yet a presidential candidate. Therefore, I have no desire to interfere in the election of the president of the United States," Shokin said.

According to him, former United States secretary of state John Kerry and former president Petro Poroshenko should also be questioned in connection with the case.

"The investigator should question all the people involved in my illegal dismissal," the former prosecutor general said.

According to him, he is not interested in whether Biden is a presidential candidate or not and he believes that "law enforcement agencies should send a request to question him to the United States."

Shokin also said that the case involving Biden's interference in his work as Ukraine’s prosecutor general was sent to the police as a criminal case.

He believes that the parliament essentially made it possible to interfere in the sovereign affairs of Ukraine by voting for the law on criminal offenses.

Shokin added that the case has not been investigated.

The former prosecutor general insists that this is not a case against the United States or the Democratic Party, but a case against Biden specifically.

He expressed the hope that law enforcement officials would send a request to question Biden to the United States.

He added that he submitted a similar petition to the Greek law enforcement agencies, which have questioned him as part of the investigation into the case involving his poisoning. According to him, the Greek authorities are currently preparing to send a request to question Biden to United States law enforcement agencies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police have questioned Shokin in connection with the case involving alleged interference in his work as Ukraine’s prosecutor general by Biden.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) recently sent the criminal proceedings involving possible Biden interference in Shokin’s work as Ukraine’s prosecutor general to the police.

Earlier, the State Bureau of Investigation launched the criminal proceedings into possible interference in Shokin’s work by Biden.

