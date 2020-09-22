subscribe to newsletter
  • Sale Of Single E-Ticket For Long-Distance Trains And Urban Transport In Kyiv Starts - Kriklii
22 September 2020, Tuesday, 17:58 10
Ukrainian news
Даша Зубкова
Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Kriklii announces the start of selling a single e-ticket (SmartTicket) for long-distance trains and for Kyiv city transport.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The sale of SmartTicket for long-distance trains and urban transport in the capital has begun," he said.

According to Kriklii, tickets can already be purchased on the e-services transport portal.

Kriklii also announced intention, together with SkyUp and Gunsel Lines, to launch in November a single e-ticket for air transport and passenger bus transportation, as well as for suburban trains of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company.

Besides, in December it is planned to start cooperation with the Bolt company.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Kriklii announced the launch of a single e-ticket for the railway and subway in Kyiv.

Sukhachov Appointed As SBI Acting Director
