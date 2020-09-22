subscribe to newsletter
Kyiv Election Commission Registers Klitschko, Vereschuk, Pozhyvanov, Palchevskyi As Mayoral Candidates

The Kyiv City Election Commission has registered four candidates for the post of mayor of Kyiv. They are current Mayor of Kyiv and Chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko, Member of Parliament Iryna Vereschuk (Servant of the People faction), former deputy economy minister Mykhailo Pozhyvanov, and the Eurolab clinic’s owner Andrii Palchevskyi.

The relevant resolutions were published on the commission's webpage on the website of the Kyiv city council, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Palchevskyi, who is representing the Palchevskyi Victory party, was the first to be registered as a candidate for mayor of Kyiv on September 18.

Klitschko, who is representing the Ukrainian Democratic Alliance for Reforms (UDAR) party, Vereschuk, who was nominated by the Servant of the People party, and Pozhyvanov, who was nominated by the Oleh Liashko Radical Party, were registered as mayoral candidates on September 21.

The Kyiv City Election Commission refused to register Borys Sakhno as an independent mayoral candidate for failing to provide confirmation of payment of the election deposit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, local elections are scheduled for October 25; election campaigning began on September 5.

Nomination of candidates for local councilors and heads of villages, towns, and cities is taking place from September 15 to 24, inclusive.

Local election commissions are to make decisions on registration or non-registration of candidates within five days.

The deposit for the Kyiv mayoral election is UAH 469,000.

