  Number Of PCR-Tests Up 5% To 20,781, Number Of ELISA Up 9 Times To 21,697 On September 21 – Health Ministry
22 September 2020, Tuesday, 12:38 15
Events 2020-09-22T18:15:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of PCR-Tests Up 5% To 20,781, Number Of ELISA Up 9 Times To 21,697 On September 21 – Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Coronavirus, Coronavirus test, COVID-19, PCR test, ELISA, ELISA test, PCR

On September 21, a total of 20,781 polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) were conducted, up 5% over September 20; and the number of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) increased 9 times over September 20 to 21,697.

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since the start of the year, a total of 2,079,482 polymerase chain reaction tests have been conducted.

As at the morning of September 21, the virology laboratory of the Public Health Center under the Health Ministry of Ukraine had received a total of 3,131 reports on suspicion of the Covid-19.

Since the start of the year, the number of such reports has made 245,710.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 20, a total of 19,788 polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) were conducted, down by 17.3% over September 19; and the number of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) decreased 3,2 times over September 19 to 2,400.

On September 21, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 2,884 over September 20 to 181,237, and the number of deaths rose by 59 over September 20 to 3,642; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 7.8% and the number of new lethal cases rose 2.3 times.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 22, there were 181,237 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 3,642 lethal cases; besides, 79,901 people had recovered.

During the day, 2,884 new cases of the disease were recorded, 1,717 people recovered, 59 people died.

Therefore, on September 21, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (2,884 vs 1,717).

As at the morning of September 22, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 97,694, up 1.1% over September 21.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (20,028), Lviv region (18,793), and Kharkiv region (15,505).

Sukhachov Appointed As SBI Acting Director
