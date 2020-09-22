subscribe to newsletter
27.93 28.33
32.8 33.45
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Shmyhal Suggests IMF Start Its Mission’s Work Online
22 September 2020, Tuesday, 12:36 9
Politics 2020-09-22T18:15:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Shmyhal Suggests IMF Start Its Mission’s Work Online

Shmyhal Suggests IMF Start Its Mission’s Work Online

Даша Зубкова
IMF, Prime Minister, international monetary fund, Denys Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has suggested that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) start the work of its mission in Ukraine online.

The press service of the Ukrainian Government has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On September 21, Shmyhal had an online meeting with Alfred Kammer, the Director of the European Department at the International Monetary Fund.

Finance Minister, Serhii Marchenko, and head Of the National Bank of Ukraine, Kyrylo Shevchenko, also took part in the meeting.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Finance Minister, Serhii Marchenko, is expecting the IMF's mission in the October – November period.

Больше новостей о: IMF Prime Minister international monetary fund Denys Shmyhal

NBU Expecting Ukraine To Receive IMF Loan Tranche ...
Ukraine Expected To Pay USD 0.4 Billion To IMF On ...
Shmyhal Predicts Further Extension Of Quarantine
Shmyhal Suggests Rada Appoint Ex-Chairperson Of St...
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Falling 2-Day In Row, Up 7.8% To 2,884 On September 21, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 2.3 times To 59
Police Interrogated Shokin In Case Upon Alleged Interference Of Former US Vice President Biden In His Activity
News
CEC Will Not Reconsider Decision On Impossibility Of Holding Local Elections In 18 Communities In Donbas On October 25 18:08
Opposition Platform Nominates Kyiv City Administration Ex-Head Popov For Mayor Of Kyiv 18:05
Shokin Asks Police To Question Ex-U.S. Vice President Biden In Connection With Case Involving Interference In His Work 18:02
Sale Of Single E-Ticket For Long-Distance Trains And Urban Transport In Kyiv Starts - Kriklii 17:58
Kyiv Election Commission Registers Klitschko, Vereschuk, Pozhyvanov, Palchevskyi As Mayoral Candidates 17:56
more news
Pysaruk Comments on VAB Case: Deadline Approaches as NABU Struggles to Delay the Case at Any Cost 14:41
Pysaruk Calls VAB Bank’s Case a Fabrication and Total Absurdity 11:17
Explosion Occurs At Carlsberg Ukraine Brewery In Kyiv, 2 Workers Injured 14:12
Navy Ships Start Practical Implementation Of Tasks Within Framework Of United Efforts 2020 Exercise 17:41
Zelenskyy Responds To Poroshenko Political Strategist Ukolov’s Petition Alleging Violation Of Election Promise To Resign If He Violates Law 17:43
more news
Shuttle Bus Knocked Down Fiancee Of SACPO Ex-Head Kholodnytskyi In Lviv At Crossing 14:20
Ukroboronprom Earns UAH 21.6 Million From Lease And Sale Of Property In 8M 14:22
Zelenskyy Responds To Poroshenko Political Strategist Ukolov’s Petition Alleging Violation Of Election Promise To Resign If He Violates Law 17:43
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Falling 2-Day In Row, Up 7.8% To 2,884 On September 21, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 2.3 times To 59 12:29
Police Interrogated Shokin In Case Upon Alleged Interference Of Former US Vice President Biden In His Activity 12:31
more news
Sukhachov Appointed As SBI Acting Director
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok