Sukhachov Appointed As SBI Acting Director

Даша Зубкова
Deputy director of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), Oleksii Sukhachov, has been appointed as the acting director of the Bureau.

This follows from the official website of the SBI, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with the information from the leadership of the SBI, Sukhachov is considered acting director of the Bureau.

Since 2000, he has been in military service and worked his way from an investigator to deputy director of the Main Department of the Central Department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 20, the SBI appointed Sukhachov as the deputy director of the Bureau.

Sukhachov Appointed As SBI Acting Director
