Police Interrogated Shokin In Case Upon Alleged Interference Of Former US Vice President Biden In His Activity

The police have interrogated former prosecutor general of Ukraine, Viktor Shokin, in the case upon alleged interference of former vice president of the United States, Joseph Biden, in his activity.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from a well-informed source in law enforcement bodies.

He said that the interrogation took place on Monday, September 21.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) sent to the police a criminal case upon alleged interference of former vice president of the United States, Joseph Biden, in work of former prosecutor general of Ukraine, Viktor Shokin.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources