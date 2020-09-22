Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Falling 2-Day In Row, Up 7.8% To 2,884 On September 21, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 2.3 times To 59

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Falling 2-Day In Row, Up 7.8% To 2,884 On September 21, Number Of New Lethal Case

On September 21, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 2,884 over September 20 to 181,237, and the number of deaths rose by 59 over September 20 to 3,642; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 7.8% and the number of new lethal cases rose 2.3 times.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 22, there were 181,237 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 3,642 lethal cases; besides, 79,901 people had recovered.

During the day, 2,884 new cases of the disease were recorded, 1,717 people recovered, 59 people died.

Therefore, on September 21, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (2,884 vs 1,717).

As at the morning of September 22, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 97,694, up 1.1% over September 21.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (20,028), Lviv region (18,793), and Kharkiv region (15,505).

Besides, Chernivtsi region has registered a total of 13,304 coronavirus infection cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 12,675; Odesa region – 12,675 cases, Ternopil region – 11,732, Rivne region – 11,353, Zakarpattia region – 9,265, Kyiv region – 8,020, Volyn region – 7,031, Vinnytsia region – 5,377, Zhytomyr region – 5,121, Khmelnytskyi region – 4,937, and Dnipropetrovsk region – 4,218 cases.

A total of 3,411 cases have been recorded in Chernihiv region, 3,184 cases – in Sumy region, 3,145 cases – in Cherkasy region, 2,034 cases – in Zaporizhia region, 2,572 cases – in Mykolayiv region, 2,505 cases – in Donetsk region, 1,575 cases – in Poltava region, 1,005 cases – in Kirovohrad region, 837 cases – in Kherson region, and 767 cases – in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 20, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 2,675 over September 19 to 178,353, and the number of deaths rose by 26 over September 19 to 3,583; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 9.8% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 36.6%.

On September 19, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 2,966 over September 18 to 175,678, and the number of deaths rose by 41 over September 18 to 3,557; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 8.5% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 14.6%.

