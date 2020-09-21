Zelenskyy Responds To Poroshenko Political Strategist Ukolov’s Petition Alleging Violation Of Election Promise To Resign If He Violates Law

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to a petition by former president Petro Poroshenko’s political strategist Viktor Ukolov, who alleged that Zelenskyy violated his election promise that he would resign if he violated the law.

The response was posted on the presidential website, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On July 8, Poroshenko’s speechwriter Ukolov petitioned Zelenskyy to keep his promise by resigning or publicly admit lying to voters four days before the second round of the presidential election. More than 30,000 people backed this petition.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised to resign if he breaks the law. He thus gave people hope and won the support of 73% of voters in the second round, which took place four days after he made that statement. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted on 7 July 2020 that he failed to declare a huge amount of income from the sale of domestic government loan bonds, thus violating the Law on Preventing Corruption,” Ukolov stated in the petition.

A day earlier, the Office of the President of Ukraine announced that Zelenskyy had personally informed the National Agency for Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) that he had violated the law by failing to provide information about significant changes in the status of his assets within the timeframe stipulated by law. According to him, this violation involved domestic government loan bonds worth UAH 5.1 million.

“The words in my promise to leave the post of president of Ukraine if I deliberately violate the law have been taken out of the context of the conversation about the unacceptability of existence of corruption schemes in the government, and my position on this issue remains unchanged. Regarding the violation that, according to the author of the petition, is sufficient grounds for me to announce my resignation from the post of president of Ukraine, it consists of untimely informing the NAPC about changes in the status of my family’s assets, it was the result of an error, and it was not related to selfish motives. I emphasize that this error was recognized publicly and corrected immediately after it was uncovered and that its consequences did not harm the interests of citizens or the state," Zelenskyy said in his response to the petition.

Accordingly, he stated that he did not plan to take any of the decisions demanded by the author and the signatories of the petition.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Agency for Prevention of Corruption has sent to court two administrative cases it filed against Zelenskyy for failing to provide information about his operations involving purchase and sale of domestic government loan bonds (OVDPs).

