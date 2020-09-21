Navy Ships Start Practical Implementation Of Tasks Within Framework Of United Efforts 2020 Exercise

The ships of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have begun practical implementation of tasks at sea within the framework of the United Efforts 2020 strategic command and staff exercises.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the place of permanent basing, the crews of the ships replenished the necessary supplies and worked out the tasks of preparing for the battle and the campaign. Moving to the area of ​​the mission, the tactical group passed the navigable canal of the Dnieper-Buh estuary, after which it performed elements of general maneuvering at sea," the statement reads.

It is noted that the training continued during the anchorage in the unprotected roadstead.

Already in the dark, naval sailors with the help of naval equipment carried out the launching and lifting of high-speed motor boats, as well as rapprochement and mooring of the group's ships to each other.

In general, the maritime component of United Efforts 2020 envisages the implementation of a set of practical tasks in the Black Sea.

In particular, the teams of the ships of the domestic fleet will work out the passage by sea in suits and orders, artillery firing, sweeping of mine-hazardous water areas, anti-submarine sabotage measures, amphibious landing on an unequipped section of the coast, and others.

It is noted that all activities at sea are carried out in close cooperation with participants in other components of the exercises and under the clear leadership of the strategic and operational levels.

The exercise began on September 19.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, international military exercises Rapid Trident-2020 began in Lviv region on September 17.

