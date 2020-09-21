subscribe to newsletter
27.93 28.33
32.85 33.45
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Navy Ships Start Practical Implementation Of Tasks Within Framework Of United Efforts 2020 Exercise
21 September 2020, Monday, 17:41 17
Politics 2020-09-22T01:45:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Navy Ships Start Practical Implementation Of Tasks Within Framework Of United Efforts 2020 Exercise

Navy Ships Start Practical Implementation Of Tasks Within Framework Of United Efforts 2020 Exercise

Даша Зубкова
exercises, Armed Forces of Ukraine, vessel, Naval Forces, United Efforts 2020

The ships of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have begun practical implementation of tasks at sea within the framework of the United Efforts 2020 strategic command and staff exercises.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the place of permanent basing, the crews of the ships replenished the necessary supplies and worked out the tasks of preparing for the battle and the campaign. Moving to the area of ​​the mission, the tactical group passed the navigable canal of the Dnieper-Buh estuary, after which it performed elements of general maneuvering at sea," the statement reads.

It is noted that the training continued during the anchorage in the unprotected roadstead.

Already in the dark, naval sailors with the help of naval equipment carried out the launching and lifting of high-speed motor boats, as well as rapprochement and mooring of the group's ships to each other.

In general, the maritime component of United Efforts 2020 envisages the implementation of a set of practical tasks in the Black Sea.

In particular, the teams of the ships of the domestic fleet will work out the passage by sea in suits and orders, artillery firing, sweeping of mine-hazardous water areas, anti-submarine sabotage measures, amphibious landing on an unequipped section of the coast, and others.

It is noted that all activities at sea are carried out in close cooperation with participants in other components of the exercises and under the clear leadership of the strategic and operational levels.

The exercise began on September 19.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, international military exercises Rapid Trident-2020 began in Lviv region on September 17.

Больше новостей о: exercises Armed Forces of Ukraine vessel Naval Forces United Efforts 2020

Emergency Service To Hold Exercises With Use Of Al...
Ukraine To Ask Turkey To Close Bosporus For Russia...
485 People Sick With Coronavirus At Armed Forces, ...
Court Arrests Delphi Tanker
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 275 To 19,758 On September 20, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 318 – Klitschko
Number Of Calls To Police About Domestic Violence Doubled In H1 - Zelenskyy
News
Zelenskyy Responds To Poroshenko Political Strategist Ukolov’s Petition Alleging Violation Of Election Promise To Resign If He Violates Law 17:43
Navy Ships Start Practical Implementation Of Tasks Within Framework Of United Efforts 2020 Exercise 17:41
Servant Of The People Party’s Event At Shevchenko Kyiv National University Complied With Law – Press Service 17:38
Number Of Calls To Police About Domestic Violence Doubled In H1 - Zelenskyy 17:36
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 275 To 19,758 On September 20, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 318 – Klitschko 17:34
more news
Pysaruk Comments on VAB Case: Deadline Approaches as NABU Struggles to Delay the Case at Any Cost 14:41
Pysaruk Calls VAB Bank’s Case a Fabrication and Total Absurdity 11:17
Explosion Occurs At Carlsberg Ukraine Brewery In Kyiv, 2 Workers Injured 14:12
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Falling 2-Day In Row, Down 9.8% To 2,675 On September 20, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 36.6% To 26 14:15
Zelenskyy Responds To Poroshenko Political Strategist Ukolov’s Petition Alleging Violation Of Election Promise To Resign If He Violates Law 17:43
more news
Shuttle Bus Knocked Down Fiancee Of SACPO Ex-Head Kholodnytskyi In Lviv At Crossing 14:20
Ukroboronprom Earns UAH 21.6 Million From Lease And Sale Of Property In 8M 14:22
Explosion Occurs At Carlsberg Ukraine Brewery In Kyiv, 2 Workers Injured 14:12
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Falling 2-Day In Row, Down 9.8% To 2,675 On September 20, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 36.6% To 26 14:15
148 New Coronavirus Cases Registered Among Law Enforcers On September 19-20 14:18
more news
Navy Ships Start Practical Implementation Of Tasks Within Framework Of United Efforts 2020 Exercise
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok